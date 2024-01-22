Samsung has reportedly confirmed it will begin charging for the use of its AI features, starting the end of 2025.

The company has recently announced the new Galaxy S24 range, and the most notable feature is the plethora of AI tools available.

Previous rumours the company would eventually lock these features behind a paywall have yet to be addressed, however confirmation appears to have slipped through some small print.

In the footnotes of the news post for the Galaxy S24 on the Samsung Australia Newsroom, it can be seen that the company confirms the “Galaxy AI features will be provided free of charge until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices.”

According to Samsung, these Galaxy AI features are only guaranteed to stay free for about two years.

This information also doesn’t just relate to one region, as there is a similar footnote on the US site.

“Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.”