HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Pixel 7 Pro Renders Leaked

Google Pixel 7 Pro Renders Leaked

By | 5 Apr 2022

Renders of Googles suspected new flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro, have been leaked as speculation of what the phone will offer begins to build.

While no official teasers have been released by the US tech giant, there have now been a few renders leaked, with the latest showing the device in a sky-blue shade finish. Furthermore, the big blocky camera block seems to be making a return after it’s appearance was met with mixed reviews when it debuted on the Pixel 6.

The leaks were shared by MyDrivers, who got them from a source calling themselves ‘Fast Technology’.

While there are no details on what the new phone will offer compared to its competitors or predecessor, the pictures reveal another triple-lens camera, with two of the lenses grouped together.

The Pixel 7 Pro is thought to be set to come out in October this year.


447065

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Google Looks To Replace Cookies
Android 13 To Ditch SIM Cards
US Justice Department Ramps Up Google Maps Investigation
Chrome on a Macbook
Google Issues Emergency Chrome Update
Justice Department Backs Antitrust Bill Targeting Big Tech
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Buddy Technologies Asked To Justify ASX Listing
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
Foldable Smartphones Booming Despite 4% Fall In Overall Market
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
DJI Moves Into Audio With Clip-On Mic
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
Google Looks To Replace Cookies
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
Royal Mint To Create Crypto For UK Treasury
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Buddy Technologies Asked To Justify ASX Listing
Latest News
/
April 5, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
After smart globe manufacturer Buddy Technologies posted a six-month loss of A$49.4 million recently, the ASX has again asked the...
Read More