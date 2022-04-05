Renders of Googles suspected new flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro, have been leaked as speculation of what the phone will offer begins to build.

While no official teasers have been released by the US tech giant, there have now been a few renders leaked, with the latest showing the device in a sky-blue shade finish. Furthermore, the big blocky camera block seems to be making a return after it’s appearance was met with mixed reviews when it debuted on the Pixel 6.

The leaks were shared by MyDrivers, who got them from a source calling themselves ‘Fast Technology’.

While there are no details on what the new phone will offer compared to its competitors or predecessor, the pictures reveal another triple-lens camera, with two of the lenses grouped together.

The Pixel 7 Pro is thought to be set to come out in October this year.