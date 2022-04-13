Google are looking to restructure their Google Pay service to offer more than just a place to store digital cards. Following in the footsteps of the Apple Wallet, Google would like their service to be able to store digital tickets and airline passes.

9to5Google spotted a new “Wallet” icon, hinting at the idea that the transformation may be soon on its way.

Google have planned the change for some time now, after they disbanded their Plex finance service last October. A report via Bloomberg states that Google want to establish Pay as the “the connective tissue for the entire consumer finance industry,” and implement their service into the cryptocurrency market.

Currently, Google have two services available internationally, with GPay available in the US, India and Singapore, while Google Pay is available everywhere else. The new service is likely to consolidate the two, as GPay already offers services that allow for the paying for parking, petrol and more, while Google Pay stores payment cards.

Google are yet to announce anything official regarding the new logo.