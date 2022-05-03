HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Nest Hub To Get Google Fit and Fitbit Metrics

Google Nest Hub To Get Google Fit and Fitbit Metrics

By | 3 May 2022

Establishing themselves further as a main player in the smart wearables and fitness technology market, Google have bolstered the functionality of their Google Nest by implementing the ability to view Google Fit and Fitbit metrics. This comes as the tech giant teases the release of the next Google Pixel Smartwatch and ups the health and fitness capabilities of their Fitbit devices with AFib detection.

The information comes as 9to5Google spotted a Google support page that explains how users can link their smartwatch fitness data to their Google Nest Hub via a step-by-step guide. Google introduced sleep tracking to the Nest Hub in 2021, with the new update building upon their focus on user health and wellbeing.

Credit: Yanko Design

A new Google Pixel Smartwatch has been teased and leaked over the last few weeks, with information hinting that it will have Fitbit integration of some sort. Google look to be focusing on interconnectivity and the establishment of their own exclusive tech ecosystem, not unlike Apple, with a fitness angle being their selling point.

Currently, there is no information whether all Google Nest Hub devices will be eligible, or if it will be exclusive to the second-gen model.

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Updates Pixel Range, Fixes Android 12 Issues
Google Come Out Swinging In Court Against EU Anti-trust Fine
Google Pixel Watch To Boast Beefy Battery
Google Add Option To Remove Personal Data
FitBit Launch AFib Detection Feature
633074
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Activision CEO Kotick Set For Half-Billion Microsoft Pay Day
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Ad Demand At Record High, Ad Spend Increases 2.8% In March
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Nokia, Samsung, Optus Make World-First 5G Breakthrough
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
The Features Set To Be Added To Elon Musk’s Twitter
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Google Updates Pixel Range, Fixes Android 12 Issues
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Activision CEO Kotick Set For Half-Billion Microsoft Pay Day
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Bobby Kotick, the controversial CEO of Activision Blizzard, could leave the company with as much as US$520 million in his...
Read More