HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Big W Sales Decline Due To Slow Foot Traffic

Big W Sales Decline Due To Slow Foot Traffic

By | 3 May 2022

Big W’s sales has dropped in the first quarter of the year, with the retailer blaming “lower customer mobility” during January.

Total sales for the quarter were $989 million, down 3.5 per cent on the prior year. Bricks and mortar stores saw sales drop by 5.4 per cent, impacted by the January rise in Omicron community transmission.

This did, however, result in online sales increasing by 21 per cent, year-on-year to $93 million, now accounting for 9.4 per cent of all sales.

Woolworths operates 176 Big W stores across Australia, unchanged from the last quarter.

Brad Banducci, CEO of the Woolworths Group, said “the continued impact of Omicron as well as widespread flooding has resulted in another challenging quarter.”

Banducci said high levels of COVID-related team absenteeism and disruption to the broader supply chain “resulted in inconsistent customer shopping experiences.”


313840

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
REVIEW: Polaroid’s Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Don’t Cancel Out Noise
Woolies, Coles Unpaid Wage Hearings Merged
Sarah Scopel Exits Woolworths Amidst Casino Controversy
Cygnett Investing In Industrial Design & Packaging After Record Growth
Big W Store To Open In Sydney’s CBD
632966
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Activision CEO Kotick Set For Half-Billion Microsoft Pay Day
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Ad Demand At Record High, Ad Spend Increases 2.8% In March
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Nokia, Samsung, Optus Make World-First 5G Breakthrough
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
The Features Set To Be Added To Elon Musk’s Twitter
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Google Updates Pixel Range, Fixes Android 12 Issues
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Activision CEO Kotick Set For Half-Billion Microsoft Pay Day
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Bobby Kotick, the controversial CEO of Activision Blizzard, could leave the company with as much as US$520 million in his...
Read More