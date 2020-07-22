HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Google Nest Hub Beats Amazon With Netflix Support

Google Nest Hub Beats Amazon With Netflix Support

By | 22 Jul 2020
Google-manufactured smart displays, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, have beaten Amazon to the punch, following news it has received official support for Netflix streaming.

Users can link their Netflix account via the Google Home or Assistant app to watch entertainment on a Google Nest branded device – also achievable via ‘Hey Google, open Netflix’ voice commands.

Google has reportedly also integrated Netflix specific gesture controls into the Nest Hub, such as the ability to pause playback by looking at the smart screen and holding up your hand.

The news seeks to further position the Nest smart displays as an all-on-one modern home device, now offering integration with Netflix and Google Photos synonymously.

The larger Nest Hub Max also boasts video chat capabilities for Google’s Meet app.

Google’s Nest Hub is available to purchase in Australia from authorised retailers and the company’s online store from $99.

Competitor products include Amazon’s Echo Show and Lenovo’s Smart Display.

