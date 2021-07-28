HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Google Launches Cloud Region In Melbourne

Google Launches Cloud Region In Melbourne

By | 28 Jul 2021
,

Google has launched its cloud platform region in Melbourne, its second physical region in the country, following 2017’s Sydney launch.

Google also announced regions in Doha, Milan, Turin, Paris, Santiago, and Madrid.

“In 2017 we launched our first cloud region in Sydney and, since then, we have continued to invest and expand across Australia in an effort to support the digital future of businesses,”

Matt Zwolenski, Google Cloud director of cloud customer engineering for Australia and New Zealand, wrote, explaining the company will inject $3.2 billion into the Australian economy, as part of this move.

“Google and Google Cloud will also continue to support our customers with people and education programs,” the company said in a statement.

“The global economy shifted in the wake of COVID-19 and developing new digital skills and talent is a key to innovation.

“As cloud adoption grows, traditional IT roles are also shifting to reflect a broader mandate that bridges technology and business strategy.”

 

About Post Author
You may also like
Australia Post Takes Parcel Tracking To Google Cloud
Google Wins US Defence Contract
Google Cloud to cover Melbourne
Aussies Hit By Huge Google 17-Hour Outage
Google Cloud Outage Raises Stadia Doubts
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telstra TV Adds Disney+
Disney+ Latest News Telstra
/
July 28, 2021
/
Sony Expands Business Display Lineup
Latest News Sony
/
July 28, 2021
/
New Clear Earbuds Coming From OnePlus Founder’s Startup
Latest News Sound Buds
/
July 28, 2021
/
Australia Post Takes Parcel Tracking To Google Cloud
Latest News
/
July 28, 2021
/
Sony Targets Content Creators With Newest Camera
Latest News Sony
/
July 28, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telstra TV Adds Disney+
Disney+ Latest News Telstra
/
July 28, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Telstra has expanded its Telstra TV offering with the addition of the Disney+ app to the service. Starting today, customers...
Read More