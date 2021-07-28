Tech startup Nothing has officially launched its first product: a pair of ANC earbuds with a retro see-through aesthetic, set to roll out first in limited drops.

Helmed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing has unveiled its ear (1) earbuds featuring sound by Swedish firm Teenage Engineering, and a design with a clear housing on both the buds themselves and the charging case, which calls back to the transparent tech fads of the 80s and 90s.

They promise up to 34 hours of listening with the charging case, and come with 11.6mm speaker drivers, active noise cancellation, and voice isolation.

“Nothing ear (1) uses Clear Voice Technology and three high-definition mics to make sure you come through sounding like you.

“As you speak, advanced algorithms reference a million voice and sound combinations (even winds up to 40 km/h) to isolate and amplify your voice for remarkable accuracy,” the manufacturer says.

The ear (1) will be available first in limited quantities from Nothing’s website on July 31, followed by a wider global release on August 17. The buds will sell for $99 USD (around $135 AUD), with official Australian pricing yet to be revealed.

Nothing founder Carl Pei, who established OnePlus along with Pete Lau in 2013, left the brand last year to start his new venture.