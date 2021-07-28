Sony has expanded its business-focused Bravia Professional Displays portfolio with the addition of new entry-level and high-end series.

The new high-end BZ40J series in 100-inch, and entry-level BZ30J series in 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, 43-inch and 32-inch, are designed for business environments of varying sizes. Powered by Android, they incorporate Pro Mode for easily customisable settings and One Step Setting for quick optimisation, as well as connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay 2.

“Bravia Professional Displays can enhance the quality of presentation materials, communications, photos and videos by conveying textures and amplifying expression through the clarity of 4K resolution and more realistic HDR colour spaces, which accurately reproduce a wide range of colours and provide high-contrast imagery,” the manufacturer says.

The displays are designed with a side logo and installation-friendly terminals, as well as 4K HDR processors and Sony’s Triluminos Pro imaging technology. They will be available in Australia starting September, with the last models to arrive in November.