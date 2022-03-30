HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News >

Google Issues Emergency Chrome Update

By | 30 Mar 2022
Chrome on a Macbook

Google has released a vital Chrome web browser update, after it discovered a hole in Chrome’s JavaScript engine that could be exploited by a malicious actor.

Google were first alerted to the vulnerability on March 23, and have made a single security fix as part of the update.

Recorded as CVE-2022-1096 in the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) system, Google is likely to keep mum about the specifics of the bug until the majority of users have installed the update – for obvious reasons. This is how they have dealt with similar zero-day exploits in the past.

They have, however, confirmed that the exploit “exists in the wild.”

The update is labeled as version 99.0.4844.84.



