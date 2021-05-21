Google has announced plans to open its first ever physical retail store.

The first Google Store will be situated in the Chelsea neighbourhood of New York City, and will be “a space where customers can experience our hardware and services in a helpful way”, according to the company. The store will open in the next few months.

Much like the Apple Store, the store is intended as a one-stop shop, where customers can browse and buy a range of Google products, “ranging from Pixel phones to Nest products, Fitbit devices to Pixelbooks and more.”

Also like the Apple Store, there will be experts on hand to troubleshoot issues, fix cracked screens and other hardware issues, and help with installations. Google will also host ‘how-to’ workshops from the store.