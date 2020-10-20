Google has quietly pulled its Nest Secure alarm system, with the Home Security & Alarm System landing page on its online store now suddenly redirecting to the home page.

The tech giant confirmed to The Verge via a statement that it will no longer be producing the Nest Secure product, which was introduced in 2017.

“Google Nest will no longer be producing Nest Secure, however we will continue to support our security users in all the same ways,” a Google spokesperson said.

The Nest Alarm was released at $499 (AUD$700) but retailed at $399 ($564) before it was discontinued.

The main product in the Nest Alarm system was the Nest Guard, a small, hockey puck-shaped device with a keypad on top. The Nest Guard communicated with little devices named Nest Detects, which can be placed around the home.

Google has not indicated it has any plans to replace the Nest Secure system with a new generation of products.

However the tech company still sells other security products such as video doorbells, cameras and smoke alarms.

Google also revealed it had made a $450million investment in security firm ADT in August, which could mean a raft of new, advanced security products in the next year.