Home > Latest News > Google Chrome By Far The Most Vulnerable Browser

Google Chrome By Far The Most Vulnerable Browser

By | 7 Oct 2022

Google Chrome is by far the world’s most popular browser, and it also happens to be the most vulnerable to security attacks.

This is according to a new report from Atlas VPN, who scrapped VulDB data and found that 303 vulnerabilities were detected in Google Chrome this year alone.

Compare these figures to Mozilla Firefox who had just 117 vulnerabilities, Microsoft Edge’s 103, and just 26 for Apple’s Safari.

Unfortunately for the roughly 60 per cent of internet users that browse with Chrome, this isn’t a recent trend.

Since launching, Google Chrome has suffered 3,159 vulnerabilities, compared to Firefox’s 2,361, Safari’s 1,239, and the relatively recent Edge’s 806.



