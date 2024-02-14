HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Firefox Maker Mozilla To Lay Off 60 Staff

Firefox Maker Mozilla To Lay Off 60 Staff

By | 14 Feb 2024

Mozilla Corporation, the owner and creator of Firefox, is set to lay off 60 people as part of an internal shake up, under the leadership of a new chief executive officer (CEO).

The company said the move will affect around 5% of staff, and the cuts will be primarily in the product development organisation.

Employees have just been informed of the decision.

In a statement, Mozilla said, “We’re scaling back investment in some product areas in order to focus on areas that we feel have the greatest chance of success. We intend to re-prioritize resources against products like Firefox Mobile, where there’s a significant opportunity to grow and establish a better model for the industry.”

This move comes one week after the company named its new CEO, Laura Chambers. She is a former Airbnb Inc and eBay Inc executive.

She joined the Mozilla board three years ago, and gained the position after Mozilla’s chief, Mitchell Baker stepped down, taking on the role of executive chairman.

The last large job cut at Mozilla happened four years ago, right at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which competes against Google Chrome, Apple’s Safari, and Microsoft’s Edge, has also been trying to grip onto the sliding market share of Firefox.

Additionally, Mozilla’s products also include Thunderbird (an email software), and Pocket (an article-saving app).

This is the latest job layoff round in the tech industry, which has seen over 32,000 jobs lost so far this year.

Several major tech companies have laid off staff recently, including Amazon and Snap Inc.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
TV Viewers Switching To Apps As Free To Air Seven Struggles
Indian Government Issues Urgent Google Chrome Security Warning
Amazon in Legal Storm for “Buy Box” Price Manipulation
Amazon Facing New Challenge Selling Third Party Goods
Google TVs Now A Billboard For Fast Food Video Ads
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple’s Market Share In Korea Exceeds 25%
Latest News
/
February 14, 2024
/
Boost Mobile Launches eSIM & New App
Latest News
/
February 14, 2024
/
Temple & Webster Rise in Sales Driven By Millennials
Latest News
/
February 14, 2024
/
Apple iPhone 16 Series Leak Unveils All Models
Latest News
/
February 14, 2024
/
UK JB Hi Fi, Delivering Good Profits From Services As Retail Revenues Fall
Latest News
/
February 14, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple’s Market Share In Korea Exceeds 25%
Latest News
/
February 14, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple saw its domestic market share exceed 25% for the first time in 2023, slightly narrowing the gap with Samsung...
Read More