After losing a privacy lawsuit and agreeing to pay an eye-watering $5 billion, Google has had to update its Chrome browser’s Incognito mode warning with a clearer explanation of what the feature does.

The suit suggested Google was tracking users even when they were in incognito mode.

Now the updated disclaimer has been adjusted and reads: “Others who use this device won’t see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won’t change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. Downloads, bookmarks, and reading list items will be saved.”

To compare, the last version said: “Now you can browse privately, and other people who use this device won’t see your activity. However, downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved.”

The new warning was first noted by MSPowerUser and that it was found in the latest version of Google Chrome (version 122.0.6251.0).

The changes show that the revised disclaimer now makes clear that when in incognito, that the feature hides a user’s activity from others on the same device. However, it does not prevent services and websites from collecting data. Additionally, bookmarks, downloads, and reading list items will be saved as well.

Google maintains the new update offers “even more information” to customers and it’s a relief to settle the suit, which the tech giant “long disputed.”

The update appears to show that Google will make considerable efforts to become more transparent because of the lawsuit and now they will be more transparent regarding data collection procedures.

According to the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, they suggested Google’s practices equated to an “unaccountable trove of information” about users who believed they were guarding their privacy.

While Google denied the allegations, the settlement and disclaimer change suggest they’re willing to be more forthcoming about data collection in incognito mode.

Google has already faced more than its share of privacy lawsuits including allegations of breaching federal wiretap regulations and gathering user data from Wi-Fi networks without consent.

If the incognito mode case has taught us anything, it highlights that users must remain vigilant on how much they share and with who.