Google has been testing the new Gemini AI system in its browser, and has now attempted to implement Chat with Gemini into Google Chrome.

The effort will update Google Chrome with a Gemini Chat shortcut in the Omnibox, which will allow users to access the chatbot feature without needing to go the official website.

The Omnibox is an address bar / search bar, adding multiple other tasks to a browser.

Now, with a simple @ prompt, the Google Chrome user will be able to access the Gemini AI chatbot for answering questions, creating images, and generating summaries.

At the moment, the chatbot is being tested on the Canary level, but is available for use via a manual extension.

To access it, follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome.

Visit chrome://flags in Chrome Omnibox.

Find Expansion pack for the Site Search starter pack.

Select Enable.

Restart the browser.

Visit chrome://settings/searchEngines in the address bar.

Note the Chat with Gemini shortcut under Site Search.

In a new tab, type the @ symbol, which will then drop down the Gemini shortcut, as well as other Omnibox shortcuts.

Select the Gemini shortcut.

Enter query and select Enter. This will direct the user to the Gemini website.

While the canary test requires a manual installation, users will likely receive a system update for the Chrome browser if it is released publicly.

The rollout of Google’s AI system has been slow over the last year. Now, the brand has unified under Gemini, and will pick up the pace of product releases.

Google recently announced the Google One AI Premium service, which runs Gemini Advanced, a paid tier of the system, showcasing the power of the Ultra 1.0 large language model (LLM).

The service was paired with productivity services and a premium tier storage plan.