Google is introducing Energy and Memory Saver modes with Chrome 108 to extend the browser’s battery life and enhance performance respectively.

With Memory Saver, Chrome uses 30% less memory by preventing inactive tabs eating up on precious RAM. With this option, the tabs will remain open but will reload when you click/tap it.

The “Performance” menu is in the sidebar under settings. The Memory Saver “frees up memory from inactive tabs” so that active websites have the “smoothest possible experience” and other running apps get “more computer resources.”

You can reduce power consumption and extend battery life by enabling Energy Saver which is noted to the right of the Omnibox with a leaf icon. Chrome does this by limiting background activity and image capture rate. Visual effects, such as animations, smooth scrolling, and video frame rates, will also be reduced.

Google notes that you “may notice changes in gaming and video performance.”

You can turn it on manually anytime, or have it turn on when battery is at 20% or lower or when your computer is unplugged.

Chrome 108 will be rolled out in the next few weeks time.