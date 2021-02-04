HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Google Brings Android TV In Line With Chromecast

Google Brings Android TV In Line With Chromecast

By | 4 Feb 2021
,

Google has updated its Android TV smart-TV platform with a new interface resembling Google TV, as seen on last year’s Chromecast.

Android TV now features the Home, Apps, and Discover tabs on its UI, the latter being a collection of personalised recommendations and trending content from Google similar to Google TV’s “For You” home tab.

The old Android TV interface.

Google TV was launched with the 2020 Chromecast, and also includes tabs for movies, TV, and live streams. Google has indicated the new platform will be available starting this year on smart TVs from Sony, as well as other partners.

Australia should see the Android TV update roll out this week, alongside the USA, Canada, Germany, and France.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
BREAKING: PM Talks To Global Google Boss
Google’s Engine Not So Hot
Bing The Alternative As Life Without Google Looms
Search, YouTube Fuel Strong Finish To 2020 For Alphabet
Google’s Australia Exit Could Really Hurt CE & Appliance Retailers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: MSI Leopard GP76 – King of the Jungle
Latest News Latest Reviews MSI
/
February 4, 2021
/
Was Your Fridge Made With Forced Chinese Labour? Questions Over ChiQ Changhong Appliances Sold In Australia
Latest News
/
February 4, 2021
/
Amazon Wins Rights To Stream Olympic Swimming In Oz
Amazon Latest News
/
February 4, 2021
/
COMMENT: 1,400 Telstra Staff Sacked But What About Future Revenues & Stopping The Rot
Latest News
/
February 4, 2021
/
Optus Hires Two New Executives As Part Of Biz Transformation
Latest News Optus
/
February 4, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: MSI Leopard GP76 – King of the Jungle
Latest News Latest Reviews MSI
/
February 4, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Taiwanese manufacturer MSI has a well-earned reputation for making powerful, high-quality laptops for dedicated gaming. Even its laptops aimed less...
Read More