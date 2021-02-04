Google has updated its Android TV smart-TV platform with a new interface resembling Google TV, as seen on last year’s Chromecast.

Android TV now features the Home, Apps, and Discover tabs on its UI, the latter being a collection of personalised recommendations and trending content from Google similar to Google TV’s “For You” home tab.

Google TV was launched with the 2020 Chromecast, and also includes tabs for movies, TV, and live streams. Google has indicated the new platform will be available starting this year on smart TVs from Sony, as well as other partners.

Australia should see the Android TV update roll out this week, alongside the USA, Canada, Germany, and France.