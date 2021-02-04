Telco giant Optus has hired two new executive committee members to its leadership team: a new CFO-designate and a managing director for Optus Digital.

Former banking executive Michael Venter has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer-Designate, and will assume the role of CFO Optus Consumer Australia after a six-month transition period.

Acting CFO Quah Kung Yang will transition from the role when his secondment from Singel concludes.

Commenting on Venter’s appointment, Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said: “Michael brings more than 25 years of banking, insurance and finance experience across Australia and Asia, most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Colonial First State.”

“He has held several senior executive roles in banking throughout Australia, Hong Kong and South Africa; and has significant company director experience including two ASX-listed retail property trusts and onshore and offshore regulated entities.”

“Michael’s financial expertise will continue to further bolster the world-class experience of my executive leadership team.”

Optus also announced the appointment of Richard Webby as Managing Director of the newly formed business unit, Optus Digital.

Webby previously served as Director of Technology at Scentre Group. Prior to this, he worked as VP for Guest Experience Technology and Chief Information Officer at Disneyland.

“Richard will lead our digital strategy and execution across our customer touchpoints including our online channels, Optus website and our market leading My Optus App; in addition to our data, information and analytics functions,” Bayer Rosmarin said.

Richard and Michael will join Optus on 1 March and 15 March respectively.