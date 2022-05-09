HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Music Installing To Dock Without Permission

Apple Music Installing To Dock Without Permission

By | 9 May 2022

A number of iPhone users are complaining about a new bug (or a feature) that automatically places the Apple Music app on your dock, pushing aside other third-party apps in the process.

The bug occurred when the Apple Music app is downloaded from Apple’s App store. It installs directly to the iPhone dock, rather than the home screen. It also pushes other apps from the dock in order to take their place, and will even override your default music service for Siri commands.

The bug is not linked to an upgrade, as it takes place across various iterations of iOS 15, and on different generations of iPhones.

Not surprisingly, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, who is embroiled in a public legal stoush with the iPhone maker, has spoken out against it.

“I just verified this on iOS 15.4.1,” Sweeney tweeted.

“With Spotify installed and on the dock, installing Apple Music removed Spotify from the dock and put Apple Music there – without asking. Happens without Apple Music being run, so clearly Apple has rigged their OPERATING SYSTEM to do this!”

So far, Apple hasn’t acknowledged the issue.


