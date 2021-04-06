Godzilla vs. Kong has rekindled hopes for the Hollywood blockbuster amid COVID-19, pulling in more than $285 million USD ($372 million AUD) worldwide in its first twelve days.

The Warner Bros. monster movie has opened at number one in every major market thus far, including Australia and the USA. It enjoyed a profitable Easter holiday period, bringing in a total of $124.6 million USD ($162.7 million AUD) over the five days.

Most of its revenue so far has come from outside the US, with a total of $236.9 million USD ($309.4 million AUD) raised in international markets led by China.

According to Warner Bros. President of International Distribution Andrew Cripps, audiences have been craving event movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong during the pandemic.

“It’s no surprise that these two iconic Titans would lead the charge back to theatres around the world and even exceed expectations in such a massive way.

“With our incredible numbers in China leading the charge, and powerful openings in such markets as Australia, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia and Mexico, we’re looking forward to a robust theatrical run for ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ across the globe,” he said.

The film has also enjoyed success on streaming platform HBO Max, where it was released alongside cinemas, said Andy Forssell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer.

“The HBO Max audience has spoken very clearly and loudly: they love this film and are watching it more than once.

“Comparing audience metrics in the first four days since its release, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ had a larger viewing audience than any other film or show on HBO Max since launch,” he said.

The film has yet to open in several key markets such as Japan, Brazil, and Western Europe.