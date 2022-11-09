Garmin has launched its new rugged analogue smartwatch which offers an infinite battery life with solar charging options.

Instinct Crossover’s Super-LumiNova luminescent watch comes with a wide range of features, including a battery life of 70 days in smartwatch mode and 31 hours in GPS mode.

It can be easily solar charged outdoors to offer a long-lasting battery life.

When it comes to the usual trackable features, this watch includes Sleep Score, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, VO2 Max, Pulse Ox2, Fitness Age, Training Status/Load/Effect, HRV Status, and Recovery Time.

The dual-layered bezel gives it an extra layer of protection to house a high-resolution digital display with smart functionality.

It is also thermal and shock-resistant and water-resistant up to a depth of 100 metres.

Night vision compatibility is another advantage since the screen can be read by night vision goggles.

Numerous modes, such as Kill Switch to wipe out user data in case of security breach and Jumpmaster Mode to calculate high-altitude release points as per military guidelines after jumping, are also quite impressive.

Health Monitoring activity records key health metrics like Body Battery, stress, and heart rate in a single view.

The watch can easily be synced up with phones for notifications and used for contactless payments, supported by Garmin Pay.

The watch, which comes in colours like Black, Graphite, and Tidal Blue, will be available in 5-8 weeks at an approximate price of $940.36 for the standard one and $1011.33 for the tactical one.

Exact Australian pricing has not been released yet.