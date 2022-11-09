Vocus has announced its new wavelength service, which offers blistering 400Gbps connections between Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne.

The 400Gbps Wavelength Ethernet service is “a transmission solution that delivers almost five times the capacity on the Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne route than the existing system”, according to CEO of Vocus Wholesale, Jarrod Nink.

The upgrade will be available via the current fibre. Nink explains Vocus customers “can grow their business and extend their connectivity without the expense and delays involved with additional fibre cabling”.

General manager network engineering Steve Haigh explains: “Vocus’s new multi terabit/s intercapital DWDM system uses two spectrum bands (C-band and L-band), delivering rates up to 800Gbps per wavelength channel depending on distance.

“Existing long-haul systems in Australia are only using C-band. By introducing L-band, Vocus has doubled the amount of usable spectrum available to deliver capacity on each of our existing fibre pairs.”

The company plans to launch 400Gbps on its Melbourne-Adelaide link early next year.