HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Vocus Upgrades Syd-Melb-Canberra Links To 400Gbps

Vocus Upgrades Syd-Melb-Canberra Links To 400Gbps

By | 9 Nov 2022

Vocus has announced its new wavelength service, which offers blistering 400Gbps connections between Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne.

The 400Gbps Wavelength Ethernet service is “a transmission solution that delivers almost five times the capacity on the Sydney-Canberra-Melbourne route than the existing system”, according to CEO of Vocus Wholesale, Jarrod Nink.

The upgrade will be available via the current fibre. Nink explains Vocus customers “can grow their business and extend their connectivity without the expense and delays involved with additional fibre cabling”.

General manager network engineering Steve Haigh explains: “Vocus’s new multi terabit/s intercapital DWDM system uses two spectrum bands (C-band and L-band), delivering rates up to 800Gbps per wavelength channel depending on distance.

“Existing long-haul systems in Australia are only using C-band. By introducing L-band, Vocus has doubled the amount of usable spectrum available to deliver capacity on each of our existing fibre pairs.”

The company plans to launch 400Gbps on its Melbourne-Adelaide link early next year.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Telstra, TPG Give ACCC Power To Kill Network Sharing Deal
Huawei Ban Gave Telstra 5G Advantage, Claims Optus
Optus Spruiks “Commercial Likelihood” Of Optus-TPG Deal
Is Telstra Really Serious, Rural Australia Speeds Of 2Mbs? What Is the ACCC Doing About It?
Investors Deserve “Exclusive Commitment” From Optus CEO
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS:Massive Subs Growth For Foxtel, Kayo & BINGE
Latest News
/
November 9, 2022
/
ALDI Australia CMO Quits
Latest News
/
November 9, 2022
/
COMMENT:Why State & Federal Governments Need To Act Over CE Data Capture
Latest News
/
November 9, 2022
/
Garmin’s New Rugged Smartwatch Offers Solar Charging
Latest News
/
November 9, 2022
/
PM Responds To Medibank Leak: “I’m A Customer”
Latest News
/
November 9, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS:Massive Subs Growth For Foxtel, Kayo & BINGE
Latest News
/
November 9, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Foxtel is on a massive roll with Kayo and Binge delivering impressive growth in the last quarter, Kayo subscription growth...
Read More