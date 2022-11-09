HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 9 Nov 2022

Anthony Albanese has responded to news that Russian criminal group REvil has started to leak the medical and personal records of 9.7 million Australians.

“We’ve made sure we’ve been clear about the risk that is there,” Albanese said.

“This is really tough for people. I’m a Medibank private customer as well and it will be of concern that some of this information has been put out there.

“The company has followed the guidelines effectively, which is to not engage in ransom payments.

“We will be responding extensively. We are concerned and we’ll continue to monitor what is occurring.

“This has been a real wake up call for corporate Australia”.

Medibank has also responded, writing:

“Medibank has today become aware that the criminal has released files on a dark web forum containing customer data that is believed to have been stolen from Medibank’s systems.

“We will continue to work around the clock to inform customers of what data we believe has been stolen and any of their data included in the files on the dark web and provide advice on what customers should do.”


