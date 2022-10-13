Garmin, the brand best known for its rugged fitness and adventure smartwatches, has announced a new luxury range.

The new range is known as the MARQ collection, the second-generation lineup of watches using that moniker after the first was unveiled three years ago in 2019.

There are five models in the new lineup, being the MARQ Athlete, Adventurer, Golfer, Captain and Aviator.

Users of the new watches can all the same features as the previous generation, maintaining a focus on health tracking and fitness, but with several additional upgrades.

The 46mm cases for example are now all made from Grade-5 titanium, making them scratch resistant and lightweight. Each model also sports a unique design and wristband reflecting its name, made from materials such as titanium, leather, nylon and silicon.

Battery-life has gotten a boost to 16 days over the previous 12, and charge time has been sliced in half, with the included magnetic charger returning the watch to full charge in just an hour.

Alongside the previously included heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, respiration and stress tracking and Body Battery energy monitoring, Garmin has incorporated several new features into the new and improved MARQ collection.

Starting with the new Jet Lag Adviser, which Garmin say is aimed at athletes who travel to events, as well as regular travelers, the new devices analyze the sleep history of the wearer and other tracked metrics to deliver advice on how to improve rest, recommending changes in light exposure, sleep schedule, caffeine intake, exercise, nutrition and more.

Users are able to use the Garmin Connect pre-departure feature to enter their details, allowing the watch to track their body clock.

The new device also includes SatIQ, which improves battery life by having the device decide whether it should be tracking using multi-band GNSS, L1 multi-frequency GPS or L5 multi-frequency GPS. Previous Garmin watches have allowed users to decide which option is best for their environment, whilst the new devices will do this automatically.

Being a luxury range of watches, the new lineup sports a collection of rather large price tags, which can be found below.

Garmin MARQ® Athlete (Gen 2) – $3,250 AUD

Garmin MARQ® Adventurer (Gen 2) – $3,600 AUD

Garmin MARQ® Captain (Gen 2) – $3,750 AUD

Garmin MARQ® Golfer (Gen 2) – $3,900 AUD

Garmin MARQ® Aviator (Gen 2) – $4,100 AUD

The Garmin MARQ collection is currently listed on the company’s website, however it estimates that availability will be between 5 to 8 weeks from now.