Garmin have released their long-awaited Forerunner ranges of smartwatches. The new range is made up of two watches in the Forerunner 955 series and four in the Forerunner 255 series.

The flagship of the new range is the Forerunner 955 Solar, which as the name suggest, makes use of Garmin’s Power Glass solar charging tech. Battery life sits at about 20 hours according to Garmin.

The 955 has both a touch screen as well as the 5-button design Garmin users all know and love. Garmin have fitted support for multi-band GPS which the company claim is more accurate than ever, and can last up to 49 hours in GPS mode.

Features include the ability to show full-colour maps, PacePro and ClimbPro technology, Training readiness which shows if you have recovered enough to work out again, vital stats and a race widget for race and marathon prep.

The 955 also comes in a non-solar option, which is identical in every other way.

The Forerunner 255 range is made up of four watches, with the Forerunner 255, the Forerunner 255 Music, The Forerunner 255s and the Forerunner 255s Music. The former two models sit at 46mm while the latter s models sit at 41mm across. Other than that, they have very similar features, with 14 hours of battery life, which is bumped up to 30 hours in GPS mode.

The main difference between the 955 and 255 range is the lack of touch screen and some minor features such as ClimbPro. Otherwise, the same race widget, HRV status, multi-band GPS technology and more are all there.

The Garmin Forerunner 955 starts at $799, bumped up to $949 for the solar model, while the Garmin 255 and 255s starts at $629, with the music models costing $699.