International sporting goods designer and retailer, Decathlon has introduced its Bike Buy Back program which offers customers the opportunity to bring any used Decathlon-branded bike into the retailer’s experience store for repurchase.

Decathlon will buy back the bike subject to its assessment and some conditions, to then be refurbished and placed back on the shelf for sale to be re-sold as a Decathlon Second Life product.

Decathlon’s Second Life initiative was rolled out across Decathlon stores in Australia late last year.

The program also accepts children’s bikes regardless of their brand or whether they were purchased through other retailers; and shoppers can have these bikes assessed for potential buy back through Decathlon’s program.

To arrange a bike buy-back shoppers must complete an online form on the Decathlon website and include details and pictures of the bike, to get an instant estimate of the old bike.

After receiving the estimate, the shopper can bring the bike in to the Decathlon store of choice to be checked by a Decathlon technician who will make a final redemption offer, paid as a gift card of the bike’s buy-back value for use at any Decathlon store.

According to Decathlon Australia’s CEO Romain Gravigny, the buy-back initiative has been launched at a time when a lot of families are facing financial pressures and want to recycle unwanted bikes to purchase other sporting and recreational items in preparation for the new school term.

“A lot of consumers purchased new bikes at Christmas time and now have old bikes they no longer need. Our Decathlon Second Life Bike Buy-Back program offers the perfect solution for people to bring their unwanted bikes into Decathlon and put the credit towards other items such as school sporting items.

According to Gravigny, Decathlon’s Bike Buy-Back initiative is one of the brand’s sustainability initiatives that not only does good things for the planet, it also does good things for people’s bank accounts.

The program also enables Decathlon to support and maintain its relationship with customers long term by providing them with options that reward them for shopping with Decathlon.

“If you have bikes at home that you no longer need or you are looking for a newer model, then Decathlon has you covered. All brands and types of kids bikes are included. Naturally, all Decathlon brand bikes for kids and adults are eligible, mountain, commuter, road and gravel bikes,” Gravigny said.

Bikes of any brand and Decathlon brand bikes can also be traded-in using Decathlon’s user-friendly online quote simulator.

The service currently excludes e-bikes and carbon-frame bikes, but Gravigny confirms that the company is looking at expanding the program soon.

To ensure a successful buy back, Gravigny stipulates that the bike must to be checked thoroughly to ensure that it is in working condition.

“There are some key things that you need to check: The frame and fork must be undamaged, the tyres should stay inflated and be above the minimum tread depth, the brakes should work properly and be above minimum thickness, the gears must switch nicely, wheels should be reasonably aligned, the seat, rims, grips, and cables should be in good condition, there shouldn’t be any rust on the chain or cassette, and all the ball bearings should turn smoothly,” he says, advising bike sellers to clean their bike to improve the appearance.

“Once you have worked through these things, find your local store by checking our Decathlon website to find our locations that offer the buy-back service.”

While Decathlon is able to buy back most bikes, Gravigny admits that there are sometimes instances when a bike doesn’t meet the company’s strict requirements.

“When this happens, we offer the bike owner the opportunity to donate it to one of our aligned charity organisations who will either recycle the bike or ensure it is safe for donation to a family in need,” Gravigny said.

Gravigny emphasises that Decathlon aims to offer its customers a more affordable and meaningful way to acquire the things they love.

“As everyone becomes more familiar with our new bike buy-back program as well as our broader Decathlon Second Life initiative, our inventory of products will grow, enabling more people to participate and enjoy the benefits of our innovative customer programs.

“These initiatives are highly successful across the globe and we are delighted to be able to make this wonderful program available in Australia as well. Each Decathlon store will have an area dedicated to Second Life where people can bring in their first life Decathlon products and also purchase Second Life products.

“At Decathlon, we are determined to be everything sport for Australia on an affordable and sustainable basis,” he says.