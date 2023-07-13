HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 13 Jul 2023

To put to rest litigation between the energy drink companies and bail out Bang Energy from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a judge approved Monster Beverage Corp.’s purchase of the lesser-known company beloved by gamers.

To avert the shutting down of Bang Energy, Judge Peter Russin allowed the settlement approval and sale.

The troubled energy company has been on shaky ground this year after the board fired Jack Owoc, Bang Energy founder and former Chief Executive Officer.

Not everything will be wrapped up with this judgment, however, lawyers have said that there are further customary closing conditions.

There was also an approval resolution made by the Judge with regard to the false advertising litigation for Bang maker, Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., which filed bankruptcy last year.

This was after the California courts were to make the troubled energy drink company pay Monster $293 million over Bang’s “super creatine” labelling on its goods.

Before the U.S. Federal Trade Commission could allow early termination of its antitrust review of the merger between Monster and Bang, the arrangement almost went pair shaped because Bang lawyers claimed that the company was running out of money so it qualified for early termination especially with the merger being forthcoming.

In a sworn statement released by Monster Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel Paul Dechary, he said the corporation has extensive sources to fulfill fiscal commitments under the Bang deal.

Further, Dechary said that Monster has a market capitalization of roughly USD $59 billion and cash and money equivalents of about USD $3 billion.

Despite Monster saving Bang from ruin, layoffs, however, could be on the horizon with a potential dismissal of anywhere from 400-700 employees.

It could have been worse for Bang though and by Monster swooping in to save the day, Bang will continue to live on after bankruptcy.



