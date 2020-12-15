Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red has advised unhappy gamers to refund their purchases, as reports of poor performance and game-breaking bugs continue to flood in.

Despite early and near-universal acclaim from critics, the title has met with backlash from players – particularly on PS4 and Xbox One consoles – for severe performance issues and glitches.

At time of writing, the Metacritic user scores for the PS4 and Xbox One versions sit at 2.9 and 4.0 respectively, indicating “generally unfavourable reviews”; the PC version has a user score of 7.0, for “mixed reviews”.

Angry Metacritic users have skewered the game as an “unplayable mess”, “completely broken”, “the biggest scam in gaming history”, and “one of the worst games ever made”.

“Terrible graphics, ridiculous performance, no NPCs in the city, no cars at the street, missing basic features like getting haircut to important ones like driving AI (which simply doesn’t exist outside scripted missions, that’s why police pops up out of nowhere, they can’t pursue you in a car),” said user GabrielMissel, who gave the game a one out of ten.

The #Cyberpunk2077bugs hashtag has also trended on Twitter.

Imagine working for trauma team and trying to figure out how to fix this. (17 hours in and my first bug) #Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberpunk2077bugs pic.twitter.com/7Bo1Xetah4 — Picklesaurus Rex (@PicklesaurusR) December 11, 2020

In a statement on Twitter, CD Projekt Red apologised for the poor performance on last-generation consoles, saying it should have showed customers the game on PS4 and Xbox One before it premiered.

“We would appreciate if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy,” the studio said.

A report in Kotaku indicated that Australian retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and EB Games are accepting refunds, as well as international platform holders like Sony, Microsoft, Steam, and GOG. JB Hi-Fi heavily promoted the game in pre-release marketing, offering 8K Samsung TVs as prizes in a preorder promotion.

CD Projekt Red has promised two large patches in January and February.

“Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles,” the studio said. “They won’t make the game on last-gen look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now.”

Aside from its performance issues, Cyberpunk 2077 has been surrounded by controversy since before its release, with labour advocates slamming the studio for reneging on a promise to not require excessive mandatory overtime for its workers. Segments of the game were also found to cause grand mal seizures in people suffering from epilepsy, and aspects of its gameplay and marketing have been criticised as insensitive to the transgender community.

The game was delayed several times before finally releasing on December 10. More than eight million preorder copies sold worldwide.