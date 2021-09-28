HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Frydenberg Looking At New Powers To Rein In Google

Frydenberg Looking At New Powers To Rein In Google

By | 28 Sep 2021

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has told media today that he will consider the ACCC’s damning new report, which calls for a new legal framework to control Google’s monopolistic control of the digital advertising industry.

Today’s 200-page report finds that over 90 per cent of Australian digital advertising travels through a Google-owned product, and that the tech giant favours its own services above competitors.

“Digital platforms have fundamentally changed the way that media content is produced, distributed and consumed,” Frydenberg said today

“It is therefore important that our regulatory frameworks keep pace with the changes being driven by digital platforms.

“The ACCC’s broader Digital Platform Services Inquiry will provide an opportunity to consult on its findings into digital advertising services and to further consider the need for any additional requirements in this area.”

 

