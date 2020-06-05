Foxtel’s BINGE Launches First Branding Campaign

Foxtel’s new streaming service BINGE, set to rival Stan and Netflix, has launched its first brand campaign and TV commercials, titled “We’re here for the Bingers”.

The campaign is anchored by the tagline “unturnoffable”, appealing to viewers who love a good movie and TV bingeing session.

“BINGE speaks to the heart of what great entertainment viewing is about, something that is so good you can’t switch it off,” said BINGE Chief Marketing Officer, Louise Cormpton. “BINGE is the friend who is an unashamed advocate of a bit of self indulgence, and is never short of a cheeky come-back for those people in life who try and tell us what we should or shouldn’t do.”

The branding campaign well be rolled out across TV, print, OOH, digital, radio and social.

“We were about to go into production on a large scale TVC when the country went into lockdown, which meant we needed to change our whole direction pretty much overnight,” said Simon Lee, The Hallway’s Executive Creative Director and Partner. Hallway worked on the campaign with BINGE.

“The team jumped straight into re-conceptualising and planning a brand launch in this new world we found ourselves living in. The resulting campaign is a testament to the agility of our teams and a great collaborative relationship,” Lee said.

BINGE offers over 10,000 hours of content, including Game of Thrones, Planet Earth, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Sex and the City.

BINGE is offering a two-week free trial for new users. After that the Basic package (one screen in Standard Definition) costs $10 per month, the Standard package (two screens in HD) costs $14 per month, and Premium (four screens in HD) costs $18 per month.