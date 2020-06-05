HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ACCC > ACCC Keeping A Close Eye On US Class Action Against Google

ACCC Keeping A Close Eye On US Class Action Against Google

By | 5 Jun 2020
, ,

The ACCC says it is keeping a close eye on the US$5 billion (A$7.2 billion) class action suit against brough against Google in California. The suit alleges that Google has broken privacy rules by tracking millions of users’ internet activity while their browsers were in incognito mode.

Under California’s privacy laws, each Google user could be paid out US$5,000 (A$7,200).

Google “cannot continue to engage in the covert and unauthorised data collection from viritually every American with a computer or phone,” the complaint said.

“As part of our digital platform services inquiry, the ACCC is monitoring practices of suppliers in digital platform markets which may result in competition or consumer harm,” the ACCC spokeswoman told The Australian. “We are also keeping track of developments in markets outside Australia.”

The watchdog is also investigating how Google, along with Apple and Facebook, use the data of Australian consumers for personalised advertised. Under the five-year inquiry, the ACCC will also investigate anti-competitive behaviour. The first inquiry report is due 30th September, with a new report every six months thereafter.

The ACCC has a number of other ongoing investigations that involve Google, including Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, its mandatory code that aims to have Google and Facebook pay local media companies for content.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
BREAKINGNEWS: Sony Forced To Cough Up Millions After Trying To Rip Off PlayStation Gamers
Samsung Still Fighting Claims They Misled Consumers About Water Resistance
Australia, Beware: US Considers Retaliation Against Digital Taxes
ACCC Prohibits Minimum Advertised Prices On Dewalt Power Tools
LEAKED: Google’s New Android TV Dongle
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKINGNEWS: Sony Forced To Cough Up Millions After Trying To Rip Off PlayStation Gamers
Console Gaming Gaming Software
/
June 5, 2020
/
Australians Fed Up With Chinese Made Products & That’s Official
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
June 5, 2020
/
Foxtel’s BINGE Launches First Branding Campaign
BINGE Latest News Media
/
June 5, 2020
/
Denon Unveils Industry’s First 8K AV Receivers
Denon Home Theatre Latest News
/
June 5, 2020
/
BusiSoft Responds To Q Acoustic Audio Appointment, Claims “Big News” Coming Next Week
Distribution Full-Sized Speakers Industry
/
June 5, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKINGNEWS: Sony Forced To Cough Up Millions After Trying To Rip Off PlayStation Gamers
Console Gaming Gaming Software
/
June 5, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Sony has been nobbled millions by the Federal Court over dodgy representation of Playstation games. Accused of ripping off consumers...
Read More