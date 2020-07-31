HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Foxtel Signs Major Licensing Agreement With Entertainment One

By | 31 Jul 2020
Foxtel has reached a new agreement with Entertainment One (eOne), which will see a host of critically acclaimed and award-winning feature films added to Foxtel’s selection of movies.

“At a time when we know our customers are spending more time at home and more time watching Foxtel, this new deal with our partners at eOne adds to our great movie line-up. The relationship with eOne provides our subscribers with some of the world’s best hit movies,” said Amanda Laing, Chief Commercial Officer at Foxtel.

New films under the Foxtel-eOne deal include ‘1917’, which won three Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and seven BAFTAS, including Best Film, Best Director and Outstanding British Film.

It will also see Foxtel broadcast ‘Judy’ starring Renee Zellweger; ‘Wild Rose’ starring Jessie Buckley; ‘Booksmart’ directed by Olivia Wilde; the Australian coming-of-age drama ‘Babyteeth’; ‘Captive State’; ‘Thank You For Your Service’; and ‘Just Getting Started’.

Another standout eOne film is Oscar-winning film ‘Green Book’, starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, and Australian made films ‘Palm Beach’.

eOne has connected the world’s best film partners to tell stories on the big screen for more than a decade. Its library of films includes more than 14,000 titles.

