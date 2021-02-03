Foxtel has inked a five-year broadcast deal with Netball Australia and the Super Netball League Commission, which will see Suncorp Super Netball games on Foxtel’s platforms including Kayo.

All games of the Suncorp Super Netball competition will broadcast live and ad-free on Foxtel and streaming app Kayo Sports. Two Super Netball games per week will be available live and free on Kayo Freebies, plus every finals match and Origin Australian Diamonds matches.

According to Super Netball League Commission Chair Marina Go, the deal highlights netball’s unique position in Australian sport.

“We are delighted to be partnering with such a strong and well-regarded organisation and look forward to bringing our fierce and exciting sport to the Foxtel Group’s audience including Kayo’s rapidly growing customer base.

“There are many winners in this deal, and that includes the world’s best netball players who will enjoy contract security and some of the best conditions of any female athletes anywhere,” she said.

Amanda Laing, Foxtel Chief Content and Commercial Officer, said the deal will allow Foxtel to leverage its platforms – including Kayo – to support and promote netball.

“By bringing the free and paid broadcast and digital rights together, we can establish a more consistent competition schedule which will strengthen audience engagement.

“As the most established elite women’s sport in Australia, netball joins an exciting and diverse range of women’s and men’s sports who have chosen to partner with Foxtel and Kayo,” she said.

The agreement will start in 2022, with current partners Nine and Telstra TV broadcasting this year’s competition.