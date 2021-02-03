A $149 Samsung full-HD monitor is headlining Aldi’s Special Buys this weekend, alongside a range of other home office equipment.

The LED VA monitor, model number S24A310NHU, features a 1080p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, 3000:1 contrast ratio, and 9ms response time. While it doesn’t support DisplayPort, it does include DVI and HDMI inputs.

Also on offer will be a Canon Pixma MG3060W all-in one printer. Featuring wi-fi capability; print, copy, and scan; and a set of Canon inks, the printer will sell for $39.99 – $9 cheaper than its price at The Good Guys.

Other products for sale will include a $99.99 LED portable air purifier; two $59.99 monitor mounts; a $59.99 cross-cut paper shredder; a $29.99 wireless keyboard and mouse set; and a $18.99 A4 laminator.

The products will go on sale as part of Special Buys this Saturday, February 6.