HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Aldi > Aldi Selling $149 Samsung LED Monitor

Aldi Selling $149 Samsung LED Monitor

By | 3 Feb 2021
, ,

A $149 Samsung full-HD monitor is headlining Aldi’s Special Buys this weekend, alongside a range of other home office equipment.

The LED VA monitor, model number S24A310NHU, features a 1080p resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, 3000:1 contrast ratio, and 9ms response time. While it doesn’t support DisplayPort, it does include DVI and HDMI inputs.

Also on offer will be a Canon Pixma MG3060W all-in one printer. Featuring wi-fi capability; print, copy, and scan; and a set of Canon inks, the printer will sell for $39.99 – $9 cheaper than its price at The Good Guys.

Other products for sale will include a $99.99 LED portable air purifier; two $59.99 monitor mounts; a $59.99 cross-cut paper shredder; a $29.99 wireless keyboard and mouse set; and a $18.99 A4 laminator.

The products will go on sale as part of Special Buys this Saturday, February 6.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung & PlayStation 5 Compatibility Issue Still Not Resolved
Samsung Says More Rollable & Slidable Phones Are Coming
Apple, Samsung Lead Smartphone Market Recovery
Samsung Releases New High-Speed SATA SSD
Samsung Operating In ‘Emergency’ Mode After Jailing Of Heir
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony CE Sales Down, PlayStation Sales Up Sensors Walloped 34% Profit Rise
Latest News
/
February 3, 2021
/
Bing The Alternative As Life Without Google Looms
Google Latest News Microsoft
/
February 3, 2021
/
Foxtel Nabs Super Netball In Five-Year Deal
Foxtel Latest News
/
February 3, 2021
/
Kogan Posts Record Half-Year Sales Thanks To Black Friday
Kogan Latest News
/
February 3, 2021
/
David Jones Unites Physical, Online Stores Under One Exec
Latest News Retailers
/
February 3, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony CE Sales Down, PlayStation Sales Up Sensors Walloped 34% Profit Rise
Latest News
/
February 3, 2021
/
/
0 Comment
Sony has reported that sales and operating revenue rose 9% in the last quarter, operating income was up 20% electronic...
Read More