HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung May Unveil A 200MP Camera Sensor Today

Samsung May Unveil A 200MP Camera Sensor Today

By | 2 Sep 2021

Throughout all of 2021, reports have swirled that Samsung is planning a 200MP camera sensor.

It’s just gone September, and already to reports, Samsung will be unveiling both its 200MP ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor, and a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor tomorrow.

As with all rumours, this one should be taken with a grain of salt, especially considering that Samsung hasn’t even hinted at this product launch, which is unusual a day out.

Samsung also announced the 50MP GN2 in February, which seems to have already been superseded.

Still, this leaker is quite reliable, so it’s likely. I suppose we shall find out in a matter of hours.

 

About Post Author
You may also like
Samsung Takes On Sony For In-Car Image Sensor Market
Struggling To Deliver PS5 PlayStations Sony Now Being Attacked By Samsung
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW $899 Motorola Edge 20 Pro, An Affordable Premium Smartphone
Latest News
/
September 2, 2021
/
Lenovo A/NZ Doubles Profits For FY21
Latest News
/
September 2, 2021
/
Department Of Justice Readying Case Against Google
Latest News
/
September 2, 2021
/
Samsung S21 FE Manual Leaks, No MicroSD Slot
Latest News Leaks Samsung
/
September 2, 2021
/
Telstra To Reward Fully-Vaxxed Customers
Industry Latest News
/
September 2, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW $899 Motorola Edge 20 Pro, An Affordable Premium Smartphone
Latest News
/
September 2, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
I have just reviewed the new $899 Motorola Edge 20 Pro a smartphone that is a critical product for Motorola...
Read More