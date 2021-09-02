Throughout all of 2021, reports have swirled that Samsung is planning a 200MP camera sensor.

It’s just gone September, and already to reports, Samsung will be unveiling both its 200MP ISOCELL HP1 camera sensor, and a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor tomorrow.

Exclusive: tomorrow, Samsung ISOCELL will release 200MP HP1 and 50MP GN5. Please wait for the official news. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 1, 2021

As with all rumours, this one should be taken with a grain of salt, especially considering that Samsung hasn’t even hinted at this product launch, which is unusual a day out.

Samsung also announced the 50MP GN2 in February, which seems to have already been superseded.

Still, this leaker is quite reliable, so it’s likely. I suppose we shall find out in a matter of hours.