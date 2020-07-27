Foxtel has announced a two-year, $2.5-million commitment to raise awareness and support for community mental wellbeing, through relationships with Raise Foundation, ReachOut and R U OK?

Under this commitment, Foxtel will provide airtime to and engage in wellbeing programs that complement and other government and community mental health initiatives.

“With the coronavirus pandemic presenting additional mental wellbeing challenges for many Australians, raising awareness and support for in-person and online mental wellbeing initiatives and the fantastic organisations that deliver these services has never been more important,” said Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany.

Foxtel’s focus on supporting mental wellbeing awareness and fundraising began in May 2020 and has already delivered more than $1 million in airtime value for community service announcements produced by Raise, ReachOut and R U OK.

“Raise do this through early-intervention in school youth mentoring programs that are expanding across Australia; ReachOut is well established as Australia’s leading online mental health organisation; while R U OK? is focused on suicide prevention through awareness and support from family, friends and workmates. Foxtel is proud to be joining with three leading community organisations that are making a real difference to lives throughout Australia,” said Delany.

ReachOut is accessed by more than 2 million people each year, and more than 275,000 additional support have accessed support during the COVID-19 crisis.