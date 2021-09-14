HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 14 Sep 2021

Succession is the best show on television at the moment: a densely woven drama that is gripping, ruthless, and laugh-out-loud funny at the moment.

The highly-anticipated third season returns to Foxtel on Monday, October 18, airing at midday AEST, the same time it drops on HBO in America.

If you are yet to see the show, I won’t spoil it for you here, only to say it follows a family media dynasty that is fighting for control of the empire from within. It skewers the news media, political power, and financial privilege, while also making you sympathetic to the most heinous of characters. As I said, it’s quite a show.

The last season ended with a massive cliffhanger, so I’m sure that many Aussies are keen to see how this latest big power play shakes out for the Roy family.

Newcomers have a little over a month to binge watch the first two seasons — but trust me, you’ll only need a few days once you get rolling.

This show is seriously addictive.

Season three features Aussie Sarah Snook, alongside Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and Peter Friedman.

This season, Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgard both join the cast.

