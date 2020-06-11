HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > Fox Sports Ink Super Rugby Deal In COVID TV Return

Fox Sports Ink Super Rugby Deal In COVID TV Return

By | 11 Jun 2020
,

Foxtel has inked a revised broadcast deal with Rugby Australia to broadcast the Vodafone Super Rugby competition on Fox Sports – signalling the first rugby game in the world with a LIVE crowd to televise since COVID19 restrictions began.

Fox Sports has signed the rights to both the New Zealand and Australian 2020 Super Rugby competitions with the Highlands v Chiefs airing this Saturday.

Commentators claim the deal is a much needed coup for Rugby Australia, however, local games are still expected to be played in empty stadiums in line with government restrictions. 

The five-team Aussie competition will run for 12 weeks, with the final slated for September 19.

All 22 matches in the tournament are scheduled to be broadcast LIVE and ad-break free on Foxtel’s Fox Sports, Foxtel Now and sports streaming service Kayo.

“A huge thanks goes to our broadcast partner of 25 years, FOX SPORTS, who have backed the revised competition format for 2020 and have delivered the best possible news to Rugby fans across the country today,” said Rugby Australia interim CEO, Rob Clarke.

Head of Fox Sports, Peter Campbell, asserts it “might not be Super Rugby as we know it”, but heralds the return of rugby on Fox Sports.

“The return of Super Rugby AU continues the return of live sport to our screens following the resumption of the NRL competition and this week the AFL premiership.

“We are beginning to see more sports announce and release their plans to return to competition and Foxtel is the best place to see it all.”

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , ,
You may also like
Foxtel’s BINGE Launches First Branding Campaign
NRL Drives Customer Return To Foxtel And Kayo
TV Sales Boom, Foxtel Surges, Football Is Back
Foxtel Launching Complimentary DreamWorks Pop-Up Channel
Disney+ Gains 2 Million Oz Viewers In First Four Months
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Poly Snares First Zoom Rooms Certification In E-Meeting Boom
Camera Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2020
/
Razer Launch Universal Gaming Controller for Android Phones
Accessories Gaming Gaming Controllers
/
June 11, 2020
/
Acer’s Revenues Up 21.1% Y-o-Y In May
Acer Laptops Latest News
/
June 11, 2020
/
Intel Heralds New Ultra-Thin & Dual-Screen Notebook Niche
Components Intel Laptops
/
June 11, 2020
/
Google Launches Public Android 11 Beta Program
Android Google Latest News
/
June 11, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Poly Snares First Zoom Rooms Certification In E-Meeting Boom
Camera Industry Latest News
/
June 11, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Poly [formerly Plantronics and Polycom) has announced its new video bars and video conferencing systems have become the first Zoom...
Read More