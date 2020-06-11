Fox Sports Ink Super Rugby Deal In COVID TV Return

Foxtel has inked a revised broadcast deal with Rugby Australia to broadcast the Vodafone Super Rugby competition on Fox Sports – signalling the first rugby game in the world with a LIVE crowd to televise since COVID19 restrictions began.

Fox Sports has signed the rights to both the New Zealand and Australian 2020 Super Rugby competitions with the Highlands v Chiefs airing this Saturday.

Commentators claim the deal is a much needed coup for Rugby Australia, however, local games are still expected to be played in empty stadiums in line with government restrictions.

The five-team Aussie competition will run for 12 weeks, with the final slated for September 19.

All 22 matches in the tournament are scheduled to be broadcast LIVE and ad-break free on Foxtel’s Fox Sports, Foxtel Now and sports streaming service Kayo.

“A huge thanks goes to our broadcast partner of 25 years, FOX SPORTS, who have backed the revised competition format for 2020 and have delivered the best possible news to Rugby fans across the country today,” said Rugby Australia interim CEO, Rob Clarke.

Head of Fox Sports, Peter Campbell, asserts it “might not be Super Rugby as we know it”, but heralds the return of rugby on Fox Sports.

“The return of Super Rugby AU continues the return of live sport to our screens following the resumption of the NRL competition and this week the AFL premiership.

“We are beginning to see more sports announce and release their plans to return to competition and Foxtel is the best place to see it all.”