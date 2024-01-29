HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 29 Jan 2024

Fossil has announced it plans to leave the smartwatch business, after fans have been waiting for the release of the Wear OS-running Gen 7 smartwatch range.

“As the smartwatch landscape has evolved significantly over the past few years, we have made the strategic decision to exit the smartwatch business.”

“Fossil Group is redirecting resources to support our core strength and the core segments of our business that continue to provide strong growth opportunities for us: designing and distributing exciting traditional watches, jewellery, and leather goods under our own as well as licensed brand names.”

Last month, reports claimed the Wear OS smartwatches would no longer be sold by Fossil, and the company was offering large discounts on some products.

The company did confirm it will continue to keep the existing Wear OS-powered smartwatches updated “for the next few years.”



