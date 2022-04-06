Former Target and Officeworks managing director Launa Inman has been appointed to Australia Post’s board as a non‑executive director.

Inman’s three-year term will begin on May.

“Ms Inman brings to the Board a strong corporate background and a wealth of experience in retail and wholesale industries,” said Finance Minister Simon Birmingham and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher in a joint statement.

“The appointment of Ms Inman will provide key skills to the Board, including in retail and wholesale, ecommerce, strategic planning, marketing and corporate restructuring.”

Inman will replace Jan West, who served on the Board since 2016 and will finish her six year term in May.

“Her expertise in audit and risk management helped support the Board during a challenging period impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fletcher and Birmingham said.