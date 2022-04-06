HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Former Target, Officeworks Boss Joins AusPost Board

Former Target, Officeworks Boss Joins AusPost Board

By | 6 Apr 2022

Former Target and Officeworks managing director Launa Inman has been appointed to Australia Post’s board as a non‑executive director.

Inman’s three-year term will begin on May.

“Ms Inman brings to the Board a strong corporate background and a wealth of experience in retail and wholesale industries,” said Finance Minister Simon Birmingham and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher in a joint statement.

“The appointment of Ms Inman will provide key skills to the Board, including in retail and wholesale, ecommerce, strategic planning, marketing and corporate restructuring.”

Inman will replace Jan West, who served on the Board since 2016 and will finish her six year term in May.

“Her expertise in audit and risk management helped support the Board during a challenging period impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fletcher and Birmingham said.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Aussies Spent $62B Online, Set To Double: AusPost
Wesfarmers To Power 147 Stores With Green Energy
Comms Minister Slams Labor Party Over Regional Net Stance
Officeworks Moves To Bring Distribution In-House
COMMENT: Is It Time For A JB Hi-Fi Loyalty Program As Brands Move To Sell Direct?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

What To Expect From iOS 16
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Consumer Confidence Rebounds After 3-Week Fall
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Fire Hazard, Popular Aldi Product Recalled
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Aussie Smartwatch Sales Up 25%
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
Google Release Updates For Pixel Range
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

What To Expect From iOS 16
Latest News
/
April 6, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
iOS is expected to be announced at the upcoming Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starting June 6th. In the past, new...
Read More