Former Ingram Micro Boss Felix Wong Joins Microsoft Partner

By | 22 Jun 2021
Sydney-based Microsoft partner Lakeba has hired former Ingram Micro boss Felix Wong as a non-executive board director.

Wong was at Ingram Micro for 28 years, serving as Australia and New Zealand manager for five years. He stepped down from the role in February, 2020, being replaced by US executive Tim Ament.

“As an Australian headquartered global success story, Lakeba continues to set the face for innovation and commercial success across the region,” said Lakeba Group founder and CEO Giuseppe Porcelli.

“Attracting executive talents of the calibre of Felix to our board, provides even further endorsement of the clear vision in creating technology success stories to make everybody’s lives better.”

