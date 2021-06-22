HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Launches New Flat Gaming Monitors

22 Jun 2021
Samsung has released three new flat-screen gaming monitors to the global market.

The expanded lineup begins with the 1080p 144Hz Odyssey G30A in both 24” and 27” sizes, and includes the 1440p, 165Hz 27” Odyssey G50A and the top-end 4K, 144Hz 28” Odyssey G70A.

Each includes AMD FreeSync Premium, with the G70A bumping it up to FreeSync Premium Pro, while the G50A and G70A are also compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology.

The expanded Odyssey range means gamers will have more choice of monitors that match their needs, said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Gaming connects the entire world through shared experiences, bringing together people of all backgrounds for adventures into new realities.

“The expanded Odyssey gaming monitor lineup will enrich these experiences to more players, whether they are seeking tournament victories or just looking to explore the next great game,” she said.

Each of the new monitors has both picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture functionality, as well as automatic source switching to immediately flip to a console or PC when turned on.

