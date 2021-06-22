HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Holgate’s Aus Post Mediation In Shadow Of Four Corners Interview

By | 22 Jun 2021
,

Christine Holgate’s mediation with Australia Post has yet to start.

This is despite Australia Post agreeing to the talks six weeks ago – and her lawyers having already met with Australia Post directors for pre-mediation. The mediation is expect to start in mid-July.

As AFR’s Myriam Robin pointed out this morning, this means that Holgate’s Four Corners interview, her first granted since the scandal broke, will air a few weeks before the mediations even start.

The show airs next Monday, and also features interviews with Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, and Angela Cramp, CEO of the Licensed Post Office Group. It is likely to get significant attention.

No doubt the controversy stirred up in the wake of the Four Corners episode will colour the mediation, when it finally goes ahead.

 

