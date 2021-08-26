HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Big W

Big W Posts Record Sales As Woolworths Surges

By | 26 Aug 2021
Big W has enjoyed a solid financial year, with record annual sales as well as growth in EBITDA making it a strong performer for owner Woolworths.

The retailer grew sales 11.6 per cent to a new high of $4.58 billion, with strong annual growth across all major categories. Customer metrics were also up, with store-controllable VOC increasing to 83 per cent; sales dipped 10.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, however, as the new lockdowns hit in Sydney and Melbourne.

Big W also continued its digital transformation, as eCommerce sales grew 4.6 per cent and penetration reached a record 9.9 per cent; this is up from 8.4 per cent in the previous year.

Brad Banducci, Woolworths.

According to Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci, Big W has achieved big success during the year.

“Big W had another fantastic year with improved customer scores and strong sales and EBIT growth. After sales growth of 20.1 per cent in H1, growth moderated in H2 but remained positive at 2.3 per cent, despite the negative impact of lockdowns in the half. EBIT increased by over 300 per cent in the year to $172 million,” he said.

Woolworths Group’s overall sales climbed 5.7 per cent to $67.28 billion, with group NPAT up 22.9 per cent to $1.97 billion; eCommerce sales were up 58.1 per cent to $5.6 billion.

The supermarket and retail giant today announced a $2 billion off-market share buyback.

