Home > Brands > FitBit > Fitbit Launches “Most Advanced” Fitness Tracker Yet

Fitbit Launches “Most Advanced” Fitness Tracker Yet

By | 26 Aug 2021
Fitbit has officially unveiled its new Charge 5 fitness tracker with colour screen, billed as its most advanced tracker yet.

The new device – which was leaked in images and videos over the past few weeks – sports a bright AMOLED touchscreen with always-on display option, and up to seven days’ battery life, as well as health monitoring features such as ECG to check for atrial fibrillation; sleep tracking; and EDA stress measurement.

“Beyond health and wellness support, Charge 5 delivers the convenience features you need. With the swipe of a finger, view your stats, make contactless payments, receive/send notifications from/to your smartphone (quick replies with Android only), and choose from 20 colourful clock faces to customise what information you want to see most,” the manufacturer says.

With the Charge 5 comes six free months of Fitbit Premium and what Fitbit dubs the “Daily Readiness Score”, which uses metrics such as recent activity, sleep, and heart rate variability to recommend either workouts or recovery days; the tracker also comes with built-in GPS, 20 exercise modes, automatic exercise recognition, and V02 max estimates.

The Charge 5, retailing for $269.95 AUD, is now open for preorders from Fitbit.com and select retailers including JB H-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and Big W, and will be available from spring.

