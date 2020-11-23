HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Fitbit Adds Google Assistant – Could This Mean The Deal Is Edging Closer?

By | 23 Nov 2020
Google Assistant support is rolling out on select Fitbit smartwatches, an upgrade with interesting timing considering how close Google is to finally sealing the deal on its acquisition of the fitness tracker company.

The Google voice assistant will be available on the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 models.

Once the software is installed on the watch, users can lift up the wearable device and ask questions such as “how did I sleep last night?”.

Other Assistant features can be voice activated such as weather updates and information on calendars.

Both watches have on-board speakers to support virtual assistants, but not all Fitbit devices have the processing power needed to power Google Assistant.

The Sense and Versa 3 wearables are already equipped with Amazon Alexa, however it is likely the smartwatch company will heavily promote the use of Google Assistant as Google is currently in the process of buying Fitbit.

Fitbit will give users the ability to set a preferred default on the watch now there are two options.

Google revealed in late 2019 it planned to acquire Fitbit, however the deal has not been finalised and it has not ticked all the boxes needed when it comes to regulatory approvals.

Around 20 advocacy groups around the world signed a joint statement urging the government to be careful about Google’s planned acquisition of Fitbit.

There is a heavy spotlight on Google, particularly in the US, after the US Department of Justice launched an antitrust lawsuit against the search engine giant, alleging it has abused its monopoly power.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
