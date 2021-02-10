Wearable tech company Fitbit has added a new tool to its app which allows users to log daily glucose levels for blood sugar tracking.

The app also sends prompts to the Fitbit smartwatch to check blood glucose levels at the same time every day so users never forget to log a reading.

Fitbit devices can’t actually track glucose levels themselves – instead the app imports readings to the Verio Reflect smart blood sugar meter.

“With your details in one place, you can see how your blood glucose levels change throughout the day and are impacted by physical activity, food, sleep, and other lifestyle choices,” Fitbit shared in a blogpost. “Then as you improve your long-term behaviors and optimize weight (for type 2 diabetes), see how your trends related to your blood glucose levels change over time.”

To launch the blood sugar tracking feature, users can open the Fitbit app and add Blood Glucose to the Today screen via the Health and Fitness Stats portal.

The feature is rolling out to all users throughout the US during February and is expected to be available international soon.

Fitbit was recently acquired by search engine giant Google, with the acquisition officially completed in mid-January.

Consumer watchdog the ACCC has still not given the acquisition its blessing, with a decision date of its ongoing review set for March 25, 2021.