Fitbit Adds Blood Sugar Tracking To Wearables

By | 10 Feb 2021
,

Wearable tech company Fitbit has added a new tool to its app which allows users to log daily glucose levels for blood sugar tracking.

The app also sends prompts to the Fitbit smartwatch to check blood glucose levels at the same time every day so users never forget to log a reading.

Fitbit devices can’t actually track glucose levels themselves – instead the app imports readings to the Verio Reflect smart blood sugar meter.

“With your details in one place, you can see how your blood glucose levels change throughout the day and are impacted by physical activity, food, sleep, and other lifestyle choices,” Fitbit shared in a blogpost. “Then as you improve your long-term behaviors and optimize weight (for type 2 diabetes), see how your trends related to your blood glucose levels change over time.”

To launch the blood sugar tracking feature, users can open the Fitbit app and add Blood Glucose to the Today screen via the Health and Fitness Stats portal.

The feature is rolling out to all users throughout the US during February and is expected to be available international soon.

Fitbit was recently acquired by search engine giant Google, with the acquisition officially completed in mid-January.

Consumer watchdog the ACCC has still not given the acquisition its blessing, with a decision date of its ongoing review set for March 25, 2021.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
