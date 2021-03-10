Kids these days. They’re spending less time moving around and more time on devices. Australian parents say their children are affected by increased screen time and a lack of participation in sporting activities. So, Fitbit have announced a way to combat this. Ironically, with a device.

To help kids stay active and make fitness more appealing, the tracker giant is releasing the Ace 3 – the latest and greatest in the Ace family of products. The activity- and sleep-tracker is aimed at youngsters aged six and up, designed to inspire plenty of movement and healthy lifestyle habits.

Fitbit’s co-founder James Park says the company has acted to answer the call for getting kids moving despite the circumstances.

“As families continue to navigate remote learning and social distancing guidelines, it is a constant challenge to keep kids moving, motivated and happy, while trying to balance the time they spend on screens for school as well as free time,” he says.

“We’ve infused Ace 3 with experiences that bring more fun into kids’ day-to-day lives to help them, and their parents, reconnect with the joy of movement, helping instil important, foundational healthy habits that can last a lifetime.”

Along with features from previous Ace models, the new Ace 3 will be packed with more animated clock faces – new bunny, cat, martian and spaceship options among others – and new accessories to help motivate kids and allow them to personalise their device and express themselves.

The wearable helps motivate kids to achieve 60 active minutes daily with reminders to take at least 250 steps per hour, with an option to customise this during school time.

Kids can set personalised goals and track all day activity on their device by reviewing their stats, setting timers and racing against the stopwatch.

Sleep tracking, bedtime reminders and silent alarms help parents and kids work together to develop a consistent sleep schedule. Adequate sleep time means kids are reenergised and ready for another day of staying active and keeping their healthy habits.

Ace 3 can handle whatever activity its wearer throws at it; the wearable is swim proof and soldiers on for at least a week with up to 8 days of battery life.

Fitbit Ace 3 is available for pre-order on Fitbit.com and online at select retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and Big W.

Fitbit Ace 3 will be priced at $99.95 (AUD) with global availability from 15 March.