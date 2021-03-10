HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Cambridge Audio Launches Next-Generation Melomania 1+ Earbuds

Cambridge Audio Launches Next-Generation Melomania 1+ Earbuds

10 Mar 2021

British audio firm Cambridge Audio has unveiled the successor to its true wireless Melomania 1 true wireless headphones, the Melomania 1+.

The wireless in-ear buds have several upgrades from its younger sibling, including app control, customisable EQ settings and the company’s innovative High Performance Audio Mode.

It also comes with a USB-C fast charging port and multiple ear tips with memory foam options for the perfect fit.

Each earbud weighs a tiny 4.6g and have an IPX5 rating against rain and sweat, plus support for Bluetooth 5.0 and nine hours battery life on a single charge.

The biggest change is the addition of support for the free Melomania app, which works on both Android and iOS, giving users the ability to customise sound settings, locate earbuds on a map and to receive firmware updates.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earbuds are available now in black or white for $139.95 online at Cambridge Audio, Amazon or Richer Sounds.

Cambridge Audio is distributed in Australia via Melbourne Hi-Fi.

April Glover
